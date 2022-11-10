The Creggan estate will become the latest in a whole host of areas across the city and district to have signs in Irish and English installed after residents voted in favour of doing so.

Residents are balloted when a proposal for such signage is put forward.

In accordance with Council policy on Street Naming and Postal Numbering, council had undertaken a plebiscite in the street with a total of 122 addresses included in the survey.

Circular Road in Derry. (Google Earth)

Out of the 122 eligible occupiers of dwellings who returned survey forms, 98% were in favour of bilingual signage.

In accordance with council’s policy, the plebiscite of Circular Road, Derry achieved the minimum consent threshold of 67%.The minimum threshold is required for bilingual signage to be considered by council.

Gillian Anderson