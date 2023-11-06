Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The implementation of changes to collections within the Strabane district began on Monday, October 30, and affected residents received a letter explaining what the changes were and asking them to follow the new arrangements.

The changes involve either an entirely different collection day for all three bins or a change in brown bin week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Endeavours have been made to undertake this process with as little disruption as possible,” a Council spokesperson said. “However residents are advised that if there are any issues they should contact the Council’s refuse team, who will be able to help with any queries or issues.”

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bin collections are changing.

Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Head of Environment, Conor Canning, encouraged residents to familiarise themselves with the changes.

"We are continuously looking at ways in which we can improve our Refuse services across the city and district,’ Mr Canning said. ‘This new route optimisation process will do just that within the Strabane District area.

"While there may be some slight changes to households, it will ultimately help create a better refuse collection service for everyone in the Council area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused and remind residents that if they would like help with any queries or issues, please do not hesitate to contact our refuse team who will be more than happy to explain the small amendments to the collection calendar.”

Andrew Balfour,