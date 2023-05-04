Bin collections, recycling centres, cemeteries, museum and most sports centres operating on Monday

Pennyburn Recycling Centre

The Brandywell and Brooke Park will both be closed while Templemore Sports Complex, Foyle Arena, Riversdale Leisure Centre, the Melvin Sports Complex, Derg Valley Leisure Centre and the Waterside Shared Village are open as normal.

Council Offices at both Strand Road and Derry Road will be closed as will the District Registration Offices and the Alley Theatre.

Further information on registration services are available on the council website https://www.derrystrabane.com/district-registration.

The Tower Museum will be open from 9am – 5.30pm with last admission at 4pm and the Guildhall is open from Monday – Friday 9am – 8pm with last admission at 7pm.

The Museum is self guided but guided tours can be booked in advance and admission is £2 per person.