Bligh’s Lane community lead the way as former eye sore transformed into vibrant walkway
Triax Neighbourhood Team received almost £5k from the Housing Executive’s cohesion fund for paints and other materials to help clean up and reimage Bligh’s Lane, an anti-social hotspot at the heart of Creggan.
Kevin Campbell, Triax Neighbourhood Management Team said: “We are indebted to the Housing Executive for their financial input which helped turn our vision for this space into a reality.
“This project involved young people working alongside artist Donal Doherty, from the artist collective, Peaball to transform the area and showcase local creativity.”
Mr. Campbell said the community artwork initiative built on similar spruce-up projects throughout the wider Creggan and Triax area.
“Our revamp was an extension of an ongoing reimaging programme which ran throughout Féile and involved workshops and engagement with residents and the youth in the area, resulting in the transformation of the wall running alongside Rinmore Drive.”
Andrew Mullan, Housing Executive Good Relations Officer, West said, “The reimaging project will have a positive social impact on the surrounding residents while increasing community pride in the area.
“We hope all involved now feel a sense of ownership and will want to keep the pathway free from antisocial behaviour.
“The artwork will create a more welcoming atmosphere along this walkway.”
Triax encompasses the wider Bogside, Brandywell, Creggan , Fountain and Bishop St areas.
