‘Blood moon’ lunar eclipse will be visible in Derry and Donegal if clouds stay away
The partially eclipsed moon will be observable low on the eastern horizon just before 8pm on September 7.
A window between 8pm and 9pm will provide the best opportunity to view the phenomenon.
Both the Met Office and Met Éireann forecast that Sunday will be partly cloudy with the possibility of some rain so getting a good view will be weather dependant.
The ‘blood moon’ occurs when the sun, Earth and moon are aligned and the Earth is in the middle casting its shadow on the moon.
Our only natural satellite will appear to turn red as sunlight is deflected through Earth’s atmosphere.
Dr. Edward Bloomer, astronomer at the Royal Observatory Greenwich explained: "In the UK we won't get to see perhaps the most dramatic reddening that you get with lunar eclipses… and most people will have to wait another 10 to 20 minutes after moonrise for it to clear the horizon.
"But it's worth watching because you get to see the mechanics of the solar system at play. This is not a special effect. There's nothing else it could be - this must be what's happening in real life in front of you."
This will be the last chance to view a lunar eclipse until New Year’s Eve 2028.
The Royal Observatory Greenwich advised people to find ‘a high point with an unobstructed view towards the east for a chance of seeing this eclipse at its best’.