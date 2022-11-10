The Alley Theatre.

William Starrat was a Strabane schoolmaster who penned the earliest known Ulster Scots poem as early as 1722.

However he was better known as a surveyor and mathematician than as a schoolmaster.

William Starrett is thought to have written six ‘Scotch Poems’, which were published in the Ulster Miscellany of 1753.The collection of poems is believed to be the first examples of Ulster-Scots printed poetry.

There are no cost implications for Derry City & Strabane DIstrict Council in regards to the approving or installing of the blue plaque.

The Ulster History Circle has secured funding from the Ulster Scots Agency for the erection of this blue plaque.

