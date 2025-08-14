A message of solidarity for the people of Gaza has been placed on the Bogside bonfire in Derry ahead of several August 15 pyres being set alight in Derry on Friday night.

Fireworks could be seen over the night sky in Derry on Wednesday as the bonfire was completed in the Meenan Square area.

A large banner attached to the bonfire carries the message: “If you support the genocide in Gaza you’re not welcome at this bonfire. No to Zionism. No To Genocide. Bogside Bonfire traditionally anti-imperialist.”

A number of other bonfires are also expected to be set alight in Derry on Friday.

Bonfire under construction at Meenan Square in the Bogside, Photo: George Sweeney

There was controversy earlier this week after a number of people’s names and messages reportedly appeared on a bonfire in Creggan, drawing condemnation from nationalist and unionist politicians. It is understood these have since been removed.

SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan said that the placing of the materials on the bonfire was in “no way representative of the people of Creggan and their wishes,” as he asked “those involved in this bonfire and those directing it not to let themselves and their community down”.

He added on Wednesday: “I acknowledge and welcome that some of the most egregious signs appear to have been removed overnight.

“There is a need for leadership across both of our communities to break the tit-for-tat cycle that leave us facing these same issues year after year.”

In ancient times, bonfires were lit across Ireland in August to mark the Lúnasa celebrations. With the advent of Christianity arriving here in the 5th and 6th centuries this gradually changed over time the celebration of the Feast of the Assumption on August 15.and the bonfires were lit to mark the Feast of the Assumption.

Over more recent times in the north, the August bonfires began to become associated with the nationalist uprising against internment and the Hunger Strikes.

Since the 1990s most nationalist areas have moved away from staging bonfires with a greater concentration on community-based festivals and events, with many citing environmental impacts and a changing political landscape fr the change.

Bonfires remains a much more common occurrence in unionist areas every summer with controversy attached to several pyres because of messages and items placed on them this year.