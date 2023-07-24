The notice impacts all areas supplied by the Inishowen West Public Water Supply and Carndonagh Mixed Public Water Supply including Carndonagh, Gleneely, Malin, Clonmany, Ballyliffin, Urris, and Glenmakee Public Group Water Scheme and surrounding areas.

Maps of the areas impacted are available to view on the supply and service section of water.ie. Customers can also check if their property is included by visiting the Water Quality section of www.water.ie and entering the property’s Eircode or by calling the Uisce Éireann’s customer care helpline, open 24/7, on 1800 278 278.

Uisce Éireann’s said its primary focus is and always will be the protection of public health. Drinking water experts from Uisce Éireann and Donegal County Council are working to implement solutions to lift the notice as quickly and as safely as possible in consultation with the HSE. In the meantime, all customers on this supply are advised to boil and cool their water before use until further notice.

Areas impacted under the Inishowen West Public Water Supply.

Uisce Éireann’s Seamus O’Brien acknowledged the impact of this notice on the community and regrets the inconvenience to impacted customers, adding: “Public health is Uisce Éireann’s number one priority, and we are working closely with Donegal County Council to restore drinking water quality for all impacted customers and to lift the Boil Water Notice as quickly as it is safe to do so, and in consultation with the HSE.

“Uisce Éireann’s drinking water standards, as per EU Drinking Water regulations, are strict and include wide safety margins. Where risks to water quality are identified through Uisce Éireann’s enhanced testing and monitoring programme, the Health Service Executive (HSE) are consulted and Boil Water Notices are issued to protect public health. In all instances immediate action is taken to address the cause of the issue to enable the lifting of the notice as quickly as it safe to do so, in agreement with the HSE,” he added.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann will receive direct communication on this Boil Water Notice and are reminded that the water is safe to consume once boiled and cooled.

Water must be boiled for:

Drinking;

Drinks made with water;

Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating;

Brushing of teeth;

Making of ice - discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges. Make ice from cooled boiled water.

What actions should be taken:

Use water prepared for drinking when preparing foods that will not be cooked (e.g. washing salads);

Water can be used for personal hygiene, bathing and flushing of toilets but not for brushing teeth or gargling;

Boil water by bringing to a vigorous, rolling boil (e.g. with an automatic kettle) and allow to cool. Cover and store in a refrigerator or cold place. Water from the hot tap is not safe to drink. Domestic water filters will not render water safe to drink;

Caution should be taken when bathing children to ensure that they do not swallow the bathing water;

Preparing Infant Formula: Where a Boil Water Notice is in place, you can prepare infant formula from tap water that has been boiled once (rolling boil for 1 minute) and cooled beforehand. Bottled water can also be used to make up infant formula. All bottled water, with the exception of natural mineral water, is regulated to the same standard as drinking water. It is best not to use bottled water labelled as ‘Natural Mineral Water’ as it can have high levels of sodium (salt) and other minerals, although it rarely does. ‘Natural Mineral Water’ can be used if no other water is available, for as short a time as possible, as it is important to keep babies hydrated. If bottled water is used to make up infant formula it should be boiled once (rolling boil for 1 minute), and cooled in the normal way. Ready-to-use formula that does not need added water can also be used.

Great care should be taken with boiled water to avoid burns and scalds as accidents can easily happen, especially with children.

