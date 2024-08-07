Book sale in Culdaff this weekend to raise funds for church works in north Donegal
More than 2,000 books from the personal collection of Wallace and Bruce Clark will be on offer.
The books are both modern and ancient - and cover a broad range of genres including: history, fiction, travel, biography, religion, and folklore.
Bruce Clark is an award-winning author, who has also worked as a journalist with The Economist specialising in Religion and Defence. His father Wallace was an author, businessman and adventurer. Their private collection is being generously donated to support essential maintenance work on St Buadan's Church in Culdaff.
According to local historian Sean Beattie: "This collection is likely to contain many treasures on a variety of topics. Both men were passionate about books and their taste was both wide-ranging and erudite."
The book sale starts at 3pm on Saturday in the Wee Hall, Culdaff and runs to 6pm.
