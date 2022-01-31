Brand new Illuminate festival coming to Derry in two weeks’ time

Illuminate will run over two weekends from 17th -20th and 24th – 27th February.

Funded by Tourism Northern Ireland as part of its Embrace A Giant Spirit campaign, and led by Derry City and Strabane District Council, Iluminate will bring Derry’s city centre to life with a series of enthralling outdoor experiences set to transform some of the city’s most iconic sites. The festival will capture some of the most dramatic moments in Derry’s history through digital animation, projection and live performance, complemented by a series of intimate live music gigs.

Among the music acts confirmed to perform as part of the festival are Kila, Neil Cowley, the Henry Girls and Aoife Scott alongside local performers including Glenn Rossborough, Roe and John Deery and the The Heads, Comrade Hat, Clodagh May Music, Kate O’Callaghan, Ciaran Lavery, Maria Kelly and Basork. The artists will perform in intimate settings such as the Guildhall, St Augustine’s Church, Echo Echo studio and the Contemporary Centre of Arts as part of a live illumination trail experience taking place over eight evenings.

Neil Cowley will be performing.

Mayor Alderman Graham Warke, said: “It’s fantastic to begin 2022 with such an amazing event to look forward to, the first in a whole series of festival experiences set to revitalise the City and District throughout the year.

More info at www.illuminatederry.com and tickets for gigs info at www.musiccapital.orgMayor Warke said: “Illuminate is particularly apt as the theme of light and illumination is a positive message for us all as we emerge from such a difficult and prolonged period of darkness and isolation. It’s a first for the City and much thought has gone into creating an event that celebrates our story and captures our sense of place, delivered safely in an outdoor setting.

“As we approach the 10th anniversary of the City of Culture year it’s also the perfect platform for our fantastic local talent to once again take to the stage and remind everyone why we are known as the City of Song. I am really looking forward to what will be such a unique experience and I would encourage everyone to check out the fantastic array of talent taking part.”