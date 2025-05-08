Bridgend to Buncrana & Newtowncunningham Greenway public events planned

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hotels in Buncrana and Burt are to host two public consultation events on updated plans for a major greenway project.

Donegal County Council with the support of Transport Infrastructure Ireland has issued an invite to residents, members of the public and all other interested parties to participate ahead of the second non-statutory public consultation for the Bridgend to Buncrana & Newtowncunningham Greenway Project.

The project is currently at Phase 2 (Options Selection), which involves the development and assessment of shortlisted route corridor Options to determine a Preferred Option for the Greenway route.

A Council spokesperson said: “The options were identified following the feedback received from the first Public Consultation held in April 2024.

The new greenway will run from Bridgend to Buncrana and Newtoncunningham.

“The purpose of this second public consultation is to inform the public of the option selection process and to invite feedback on the corridor options presented.”

The first public consultation event will be held at Inishowen Gateway Hotel, Railway Road, Buncrana on Wednesday, May 15 from 2pm to 8pm.

The second will take place the following day, Thursday May 15, at An Grianan Hotel, Speenogue, Burt from 2pm to 8pm.

The Council said that members of the project team will be available to discuss any queries or concerns regarding the project.

After the conclusion of the in-person consultation events above, public displays will be made available for a period of two weeks until Friday, May 30 at the following locations: Buncrana Library, St. Mary’s Road, Buncrana and Donegal County Council Offices, County House, Lifford.

For additional project information, or to complete a feedback form online, visit: https://bridgendbuncranagreenway.ie. Information will be accessible online from Wednesday, May 14 and submissions will be accepted until Friday May 30.

The Donegal County Council spokesperson added: “If you cannot attend one of our in-person events and are unable to access the website, please feel free to contact the project team by email on [email protected] or by post to: Greenways Capital Projects, Donegal County Council, County House, Lifford, Co. Donegal, F93 Y622.”

The aim of the greenway project is to provide “an attractive trail between the settlements of Bridgend – Buncrana – Newtowncunningham in County Donegal, mainly to be used for recreational purposes by pedestrians, cyclists, and people with impaired mobility”.