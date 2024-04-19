Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brook Hall Estate and Gardens is located in Derry and is home to one of Northern Ireland's top arboretums.

The 18th-century estate opened for the public with all proceeds going towards the National Garden Scheme charity.

The National Garden Scheme is a UK-based charity that opens up private gardens to allow access to the public. All proceeds go towards funding national nursing charities such as Macmillan.

Managing partner and 6th Generation of the family, David Gilliland

Brook Hall partnered with the Foyle Hospice which greeted those attending the event with refreshments and tray bakes at the visitor centre.

The garden is home to a stunning range of plants on display such as rhododendrons, magnolias and camellias.

Over the past 30 years, the estate has led the way in researching and promoting energy, environmental, and landscape management strategies.

They became the first farm in Northern Ireland to be carbon-positive.

Sign detailing plans to move towards 'Net Zero'

It is also home to many native trees, conifers and cherry blossom trees.

The estate has a large willow tree farm, which is being used for alternative renewable fuel.

The tour map took you from the visitors’ centre through the 37-hectare estate, with two routes – the ‘Weather path’ and ‘Grass path’.

It highlighted key locations to visit along the trail such as ‘Riverside Garden’, ‘The Siege Yew’ and ‘The Mighty Oak’.

Cherry blossom tree at Brook Hall Estate & Gardens

Throughout the tour route, detailed signs were displayed to tell of the Estate’s environmental strategies such as their plans to move towards ‘Net Zero’.

The local street food company 'Lo & Slow' was also at the event detailing to event goers their ‘New Ways to Live and Cook’.

Managing partner of the estate and a member of the sixth generation of the family, David Gilliland said: “The family has built a very unique arboretum. A collection of rare plants and trees from around the world. Some of the trees we have in our collection are the oldest and largest of their type.”

Mr. Gilliland thanked those who visited. He said: “We are blessed to have such an incredible collection.”