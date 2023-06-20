Buncrana exhibition to raise awareness of global issues at local level during World Refugee Awareness Week
To mark UN World Refugee Day today [June 20] members of Change Makers Donegal, members of Buncrana For All and Buncrana Community Welcome unveiled the Trocaire’s Threads for Corporate Justice Exhibition.
The exhibition is a powerful hand-made tapestry highlighting corporate and human rights abuses around the world. It was created under the guidance of Textile Artist Deborah Stockdale and Roberta Bacic of Conflict Textiles.
Myra McAuliffe of ChangeMakers, who are an initiative led by Inishowen Development Partnership but partnered with Trocaire, Concern Worldwide Self Help Africa and Donegal ETB, said they are delighted to gather together with the local groups in Buncrana to honour the refugees locally and around the globe.
“The whole idea of ChangeMakers is to raise awareness of global issues in a local way,” said Myra.
“We are happy to be here today and to unveil the Threads for Corporate Justice Exhibition in Buncrana Community Library by our project partners Trocaire.
She added: “It is through reflection, awareness and compassion that we can bring about a movement for change in our communities at this time,” Myra added.
Every is welcome to come to the library in Buncrana and visit the Exhibition this week as well as looking at the selection of books library staff have collated for world refugee week.
To find out more about ChangeMakers Donegal see: www.changemakers.ie