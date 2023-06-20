Buncrana exhibition to raise awareness of global issues at local level during World Refugee Awareness Week

Pictured at the unveiling of the Threads for Corporate Justice Exhibition from Trócaire in partnership with IDP’s ChangeMakers Donegal to mark World Refugee Week; are (L-R): Olena Dzhos (IDP), Majida Alaskary, Kate O’Callaghan (ChangeMakers Donegal), Miriam Killeney, Nour Lhoub, Ilham Tizaoui, Maria Arram, Caroline Kuyper, Issame Elmotii who are members of Buncrana for All and Buncrana Community Welcome. The exhibition is on display at Buncrana Community Library, St. Mary';s Road Buncrana until the end of this week.

To mark UN World Refugee Day today [June 20] members of Change Makers Donegal, members of Buncrana For All and Buncrana Community Welcome unveiled the Trocaire’s Threads for Corporate Justice Exhibition.

The exhibition is a powerful hand-made tapestry highlighting corporate and human rights abuses around the world. It was created under the guidance of Textile Artist Deborah Stockdale and Roberta Bacic of Conflict Textiles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Myra McAuliffe of ChangeMakers, who are an initiative led by Inishowen Development Partnership but partnered with Trocaire, Concern Worldwide Self Help Africa and Donegal ETB, said they are delighted to gather together with the local groups in Buncrana to honour the refugees locally and around the globe.

The Changemakers Trocaire Exhibition.

“The whole idea of ChangeMakers is to raise awareness of global issues in a local way,” said Myra.

“We are happy to be here today and to unveil the Threads for Corporate Justice Exhibition in Buncrana Community Library by our project partners Trocaire.

She added: “It is through reflection, awareness and compassion that we can bring about a movement for change in our communities at this time,” Myra added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every is welcome to come to the library in Buncrana and visit the Exhibition this week as well as looking at the selection of books library staff have collated for world refugee week.