Works on Buncrana Sewerage Scheme will take place in the coming weeks.

The body said the sewerage scheme will result in significant improvements to water quality in Lough Swilly and the River Finn by eliminating stormwater overflows, safeguarding the environment and supporting social and economic development.

The Buncrana and Ballybofey/Stranorlar Sewerage Scheme is being progressed in two phases, with construction works already underway in Ballybofey and Stranorlar since March. The second and final step in construction of this major sewerage scheme will see the breaking of ground in Buncrana in the coming weeks.

Uisce Éireann’s Programme Manager Eunan Canavan said: “We are delighted to see years of hard work in the planning and development of this sewerage scheme realised as we start to break ground in Buncrana this month. Construction works which commenced in Ballybofey and Stranorlar in March are progressing well. Eliminating non-compliant storm overflows into Lough Swilly and the River Finn, reducing the risk of overflows during storms, as well as supporting the social and economic development of Buncrana, Ballybofey and Stranorlar into the future is a key priority for Uisce Éireann. This project is critical in safeguarding the environment as well as future-proofing the infrastructure in Buncrana, Ballybofey and Stranorlar.

The works planned for Buncrana includes the provision of stormwater storage at the Buncrana Wastewater Treatment Plant and at the Westbrook Pumping Station, which will reduce the risk of overflows during storms. Approximately 3km of sewer network in Buncrana will also be upgraded to increase its capacity allowing for current and future population growth of the town. The works will also include upgrades to the existing pumping stations at Westbrook, Derry Road, Ludden, Earlsfort and The Pier, as well as decommissioning two existing storm overflows.