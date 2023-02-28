Uisce Éireann are set to start the works as part of a €31 million investment to upgrade the wastewater infrastructure in Buncrana, and in Ballybofey and Stranorlar.

The said the works as part of the sewerage scheme will result in significant improvements to water quality in Lough Swilly and the River Finn by eliminating stormwater overflows, safeguarding the environment and supporting social and economic development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Buncrana and Ballybofey/Stranorlar Sewerage Scheme will commence in two phases, with construction starting in Ballybofey and Stranorlar in March with the second phase of the works in Buncrana to commence at the end of April.

The second phase of works on the Buncrana Sewerage Schemes are to begin in April.

The works planned for Buncrana includes the provision of stormwater storage at the Buncrana Wastewater Treatment Plant and at the Westbrook Pumping Station, which will reduce the risk of sewage overflows during storms. Approximately 3 km of sewer network in Buncrana will also be upgraded to increase its capacity allowing for current and future population growth of the town. The works will also include upgrades to the existing pumping stations at Westbrook, Derry Road, Ludden, Earlsfort and The Pier, as well as decommissioning two existing storm overflows.