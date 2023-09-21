Buncrana sewerage work underway after Lady’s Bay summer bathing restriction due to ‘poor’ quality

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The water company told the ‘Journal’ it hopes the works in Buncrana will eliminate stormwater overflows improving water quality.

A bathing restriction was put in place for the entire 2023 bathing season (June 1 to September 15) after water quality at the beach was classified as ‘poor’ in each of the past four years.

Swimmers were advised to avoid swallowing or splashing in the sea, not to swim with an open wound or cut, not to swim if they were pregnant or had a weakened immune system, and to wash their hands before eating food.

Notices advising bathers not to swim at Lady's Bay on the front shore in Buncrana were erected during the summer bathing season.

"Heavy rainfall and its subsequent impacts/pressures are the main issues associated with this decline in classification. In the event of heavy rainfall Buncrana Wastewater treatment Plant and pumping stations (PS) may result in severe surcharging due to a large volume of surface water being carried by the sewers to the PS causing an inability of the pumps to deal with this. The lack of any storm water storage at the facility is also a contributing factor,” a notice placed on the beach by Donegal County Council advised.

While the bathing season officially ended last Friday, many people continue to dip in the Swilly with water temperatures now close to their highest annual level.

Uisce Éireann has said works Buncrana sewerage upgrade – part of a €31 million investment across Donegal – is underway and will improve the situation at Lady’s Bay.

Lady's Bay beach on the front shore in Buncrana.

“The works planned for Buncrana includes the provision of stormwater storage at the Buncrana Wastewater Treatment Plant and at the Westbrook Pumping Station, which will reduce the risk of overflows during storms.

"Approximately 3 km of sewer network in Buncrana will also be upgraded to increase its capacity allowing for current and future population growth of the town.

"The works will also include upgrades to the existing pumping stations at Westbrook, Derry Road, Ludden, Earlsfort and The Pier, as well as decommissioning two existing storm overflows.