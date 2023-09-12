Watch more videos on Shots!

The ‘unique property which served as Buncrana's founding location from around 1600’ was due to go to public auction on Thursday, but was sold privately that morning.

Dara Furey of Sean Furey Auctioneers, said all involved were ‘very happy’ with the outcome.

The asking price for the 10890 sq. ft. commercial site, owned by the O’Doherty clan, had been €175,000. The new owners also not been identified.

O'Doherty's Keep in Buncrana.

Donegal County Councillor Jack Murray had previously called upon Donegal County Council to purchase the site.

Speaking following its sale, he wished the new owners well, but said he believed it to be ‘a badly missed opportunity and that the right thing to do was to bring such a building - steeped in history - into public ownership so as to allow the people of this community a say on its future’.

"It was an opportunity that may not arise for another generation, if at all.”

Colr Murray added that it is time ‘that state agencies joined the fight to reclaim our priceless heritage’.