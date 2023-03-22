NI Water’s latest estimate is that water will be restored to residents by 4pm today, Wednesday March 22.

Postcode areas potentially affected at the minute are BT473PN, BT473PP and BT473PW.

Meanwhile NI Water is also currently carrying out maintenance work in the Claudy, Dunamanagh, Killaloo, Ardmore and Drumahoe areas with works set to be completed by 4pm on Friday, March 24. Postcode areas potentially affected today include BT473SW.

Work is ongoing to fix the mains pipe.

An NI Water spokesperson said: “Customers may experience a loss of water supply or a drop in pressure when the work is being carried out. We are working to fix the problem as soon as possible.

“Discoloured water can occur when the mains are disturbed. This can happen when there has been an interruption to supply following a burst main and the operational activity associated with the repair. The discolouration will be short-lived, and running the tap for a while should help clear it from the system.

“All water is disinfected to ensure it is safe to drink. Following operational activity, the level of chlorine in the water supply may be boosted temporarily. The amount of chlorine is carefully controlled and monitored at our treatment works and strategic points in the distribution system

“Water quality samples are taken following burst mains repairs to ensure that a satisfactory water supply is restored to customers

“If you need further help or advice, please contact us on 03457 440088 and one of our team will be here to help, 24 hours a day.”