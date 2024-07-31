Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drivers have been urged to take note that a busy route road in the city centre is to closed in one direction way from next week due to the £4m waterworks upgrade on Foyle Street.

Water Street will be closed city-bound from Monday, August 5 to facilitate preliminary works for the wider Foyle Street upgrades, which are due to get under way the following week

Kieran Grant, NI Water project manager said: “As previously advised, our contractor, BSG, needs to undertake some work on Water Street (adjacent to Orchard House) ahead of the main water and wastewater network improvements commencing on Foyle Street.

“To facilitate this work in the safest possible manner, a one-way closure on Water Street between Foyle Embankment and Foyle Street (city bound) will be in place. While work is ongoing on Water Street, a diversion to Foyle Street will be signposted via Foyle Embankment, John Street, Carlisle Road and Orchard Street.

“BSG hope to complete the work on Water Street within a week, but progress will be dependent on number of factors including ground conditions and underground services.

“Once the work on Water Street has been completed, BSG will move to close Foyle Street and begin the year-long programme of infrastructure improvements. At this stage we expect Foyle Street to close to motorists on August 12 but will provide an update if this date should change.

“NI Water’s project team have been liaising closely with Foyle Street businesses and other stakeholders in the area with regards to the upcoming work and have plans in place to manage deliveries and other day-to-day operations. Designated taxi bays will be implemented during the work with pedestrian access along Foyle Street maintained.”

A number of bus service stands are being relocated to Foyle Street Car Park.

“As we edge closer to the start of this major project, NI Water would again like to pay tribute to all stakeholders who have helped progress this much-needed scheme and thank the public in advance for their patience and cooperation while work is ongoing,” Mr Grant said, adding: