A major route in Inishowen is to be closed this weekend to facilitate works on the Buncrana Sewer Scheme.

Uisce Éireann confirmed that the R238 Cockhill Road will be closed on Saturday, 25 May and Sunday, 26 May 2024 ‘to ensure the safe delivery of essential works’.

They added that ‘locals can be assured that local and emergency access will be maintained at all times’

Diversions will be in place.

The alternative route through Cockhill.

Uisce Éireann’s Programme Manager Colm Claffey thanked the community for their patience and co-operation in advance of the works.

“Uisce Éireann acknowledges that diversions can be inconvenient for the local community and our crews will make every effort to minimise disruption to the local people. We are confident that the short-term inconvenience will be outweighed by the long-term benefits upon completion of this sewerage scheme.

“It will not only reduce the risk of sewer flooding and address non-compliant sewer overflows into Lough Swilly and the River Finn, but it will support future social and economic growth in the area.”

Last year, Uisce Eireann confirmed the works planned for Buncrana included the provision of stormwater storage at the Buncrana Wastewater Treatment Plant and at the Westbrook Pumping Station, which will reduce the risk of overflows during storms. Approximately 3 km of sewer network in Buncrana will also be upgraded to increase its capacity allowing for current and future population growth of the town. The works will also include upgrades to the existing pumping stations at Westbrook, Derry Road, Ludden, Earlsfort and The Pier, as well as decommissioning two existing storm overflows.

Works have been ongoing since last year.