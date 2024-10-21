Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Inishowen-based Donegal County Councillor has called for clarification on the future of the Carndonagh courthouse building and court sittings there.

Speaking at the recent Inishowen Municipal District meeting, Colr Albert Doherty highlighted how the building was closed ‘temporarily’ in 2019 after a survey identified the need for major refurbishment and upgrade works.

At that time, the Carndonagh court sittings were relocated to Buncrana and then both Buncrana and Carndonagh court sittings were moved to Letterkenny courthouse during the Covid 19 pandemic.

While court sittings have since returned to Buncrana, the Carndonagh courthouse remains closed, five years later.

Carndonagh Court House, County Donegal. DER0716GS038

The Sinn Fein Colr said: “Five years have passed and there has been no obvious maintenance or refurbishment of the building.”

Colr Doherty outlined how he has seen ‘significant reports’ on the future plans for redevelopment of the old courthouse buildings in Letterkenny and in Glenties.

He said: "We would like to see courthouse proceedings returned to Carndonagh and I’d also ask through the council that we, again, write to the court service in relation to pressing them on what plans they have for the courthouse.”

Colr Doherty asked for discussions to take place with the council or Office of Public Works on the future of the building, amid ongoing plans for the Tus Nua project, a major, multi-million rejuvenation project for Carndonagh.

“This is a building in a significant location, which has had little or no work done to it within the last five years.”

Colr Doherty had previously spoken about how the relocation of the Carndonagh court sitting had negatively impacted local businesses.