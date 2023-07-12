ECO Inishowen: A Celebration aims to acknowledge the local heroes of our peninsula who are working within the community to improve biodiversity, create more sustainable practices and generally doing their utmost to protect our environment.

The event will be hosted by Inishowen Development Partnership in the Colgan Hall in Carndonagh on August 17 from 12.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a range of speakers on the day as well as a variety of local stands and stalls showcasing the environmentally-friendly activities, produce and products that already exist throughout Inishowen. And as always some food!

The Colgan Hall in Carndonagh. Picture: Google Earth

Denise McCool, team lead with IDP, said the event is about celebrating the work that is already going on locally and highlighting that to the wider community.

“While the challenges are many, there is such good work going on throughout Inishowen in terms of addressing biodiversity loss, combating climate change and generally being kinder to our environment,” said Denise.

“We want to highlight these individuals and groups through our event on August 17, whilst raising awareness of their work to the wide public and show how people can get involved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inishowen Development Partnership in connecting with communities, to listen and inform its work, had carried out a series of discussion with the local community

‘Envision Inishowen’ and has supported the work of Eco Carn Network since they launched in 2021.

Through ECO Inishowen, IDP hopes to build an Inishowen wide network and connect groups together to encourage them to work collaboratively.

IDP is now calling on local groups and businesses who pride themselves on their sustainability and local produce to get involved in ECO Inishowen by taking a free stall at the event to showcase what they do. They want it also to have the feel of a country market where people can come in and browse and get to know what’s available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Limited FREE stalls are available for groups/businesses with this ethos. To find out if your organisation would suit this event contact IDP by emailing [email protected] or call 00353 74 93-62218.