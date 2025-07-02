Sinn Féin Councillor Aisling Hutton has welcomed an investment of £300,000 to progress resurfacing works of paths and roads across Council cemeteries.

Councillor Hutton was speaking after the council agreed the allocation of funding from its Repairs and Renewals Fund.

She said: “Concerns have been raised with me over the past year about the state of the roadways in particular within the City Cemetery. Thankfully some work did take place on the City Cemetery on the lower main trunk route.

"This was a massive improvement for both drivers and pedestrians and will make journeys easier. But there are still some pockets of bad surfaces on the roadways in the upper cemetery so hopefully this funding will go some way to help that and in other council cemeteries."

The resurfacing works to the lower road at Derry’s City Cemetery took place in Autumn last year following widespread concerns over potholes and defects on the route.