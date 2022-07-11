Chieftain’s Walk in memory of Martin McGuinness returning in September 2022

The annual walk has been held to raise funds for good causes since the late Deputy First Minister and Sinn Féin leader passed away back in March 2017.

A spokesperson for the Martin Mc Guinness Peace Foundation said: “Since its inception, the Chieftains Walk has attracted thousands of people, who have come together to remember Martin and we are delighted to confirm that this year’s event will take place in Derry on 18 September.

“Martin was a passionate advocate for peace, equality and education and the Foundation is taking forward a number of initiatives to build on that important legacy. All proceeds from the Chieftain’s Walk will go to the Foundation so all those taking part will be directly supporting this work and will also receive a certificate of their participation.

Participants in the Chieftain's Walk, prior to leaving Ebrington Square to walk to the Brandywell Showgrounds on Sunday afternoon last. DER1319GS-011

“Further details on this year’s route will be announced over the coming weeks and we are also expecting walks to take place in other parts of Ireland and internationally, so we are hoping as many people as possible can sign up to support the work of the Martin Mc Guinness Peace Foundation. “