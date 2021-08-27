Children and adults rescued from boat which ran aground in dense fog in Fahan, Donegal

Two adults and two children were rescued by the volunteer crew and were landed to safety at Buncrana pier. (Photo: File picture / PressEye)

Lough Swilly’s all-weather lifeboat was tasked after the RNLI was alerted to the emergency on Thursday night at 23.09pm by Malin Head Coast Guard.

The Lifeboat crew was tasked to assist a yacht with four persons aboard which had run aground in dense fog at Fahan.

A spokesperson for RNLI said: “The lifeboat was launched and unsuccessfully attempted to tow the vessel into deep water.

“Two Adults and two children were rescued by the volunteer crew and were landed to safety at Buncrana pier.

“The vessel remains where she went aground pending a salvage attempt later.”

The RNLI Lough Swilly crew also issued general advice to anyone who gets in trouble in the water or who witnesses someone in distress.