Children and adults rescued from boat which ran aground in dense fog in Fahan, Donegal
RNLI Lough Swilly rescued four people stranded in a boat in Donegal after dense fog descended over parts of the north west last night.
Lough Swilly’s all-weather lifeboat was tasked after the RNLI was alerted to the emergency on Thursday night at 23.09pm by Malin Head Coast Guard.
The Lifeboat crew was tasked to assist a yacht with four persons aboard which had run aground in dense fog at Fahan.
A spokesperson for RNLI said: “The lifeboat was launched and unsuccessfully attempted to tow the vessel into deep water.
“Two Adults and two children were rescued by the volunteer crew and were landed to safety at Buncrana pier.
“The vessel remains where she went aground pending a salvage attempt later.”
The RNLI Lough Swilly crew also issued general advice to anyone who gets in trouble in the water or who witnesses someone in distress.
“If you’re in difficulty or see someone in or on the water in trouble please dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.”