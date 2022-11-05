DERRY

Santa will be the guest of honour on a magical procession through the streets of Derry city centre switching on the lights as he passes by on Sunday, November 27 at 6pm.

The Christmas Craft Fair will take place on Friday, November 25 to Sunday, November 27 in the Guildhall.

The Walled City Market will be held on Saturday, December 3 at Guildhall Square and the Winterland Market from Friday, December 16 to Sunday, December 18 in the same location.

Keep an eye out too on the ‘Christmas drive derry’ Facebook page as well for updates on the incredible Racecourse Drive residents’ festive plans for 2022.

STRABANE

The magical procession will also be taking place in the town centre for Strabane’s Big Switch On takes place the day before on Saturday, November 26 at 5pm. ​

There will also be a range of Christmas themed concerts and events at Alley Theatre in the town. See https://www.derrystrabane.com/christmasevents

LIMAVADY

There will be a Christmas cavalcade and Santa’s Grotto in Limavady on Saturday November 19.

Santa’s Grotto will be set up at the Rear Car Park, Roe Valley Arts & Cultural Centre from 1pm-3pm. Quiet time for children with additional needs can be pre-booked for 10am – 12 noon.

The Christmas Cavalcade will depart RVLC at 3.45pm and the Christmas lights will be turned on during this event.

There will be free family street entertainment at Drumceatt Square and Market Street.

DUNGIVEN

Santa’s Grotto will set up in Dungiven Main Street Carpark 2-3pm on Saturday, November 26.

The Christmas Cavalcade will depart the same day at 4pm from GAA Hall Garvagh Rd – Station Rd – Ballyquin Rd – Main St – Garvagh Rd - GAA Hall.

BUNCRANA

Buncrana Christmas Lights are back for 2022 and although we don’t have dates and times yet ‘Buncrana Christmas Lights’ Facebook page has teased: ‘We have just made our biggest decision on something. The town will be the best ever for this years Christmas lights’. Keep an eye on their Facebook page for details.

CARNDONAGH

Carndonagh is famous for its stunning Christmas trees and this year the Carndonagh Christmas Tree Committee have already been busy in the town centre preparing for the festive season. Keep an eye on their Facebook page for more details.

MOVILLE & GREENCASTLE

Moville and Greencastle are also known for their stunning festive decorations. Keep an eye of the Facebook pages for updates ahead of the festive season:

MUFF

Muff will host a Christmas Craft Fayre Weekend on Saturday 26th & Sunday 27th November at St Mary’s Community Hall 12-4pm. You can meet Santa 2:30pm-4pm both days.

Santa's Grotto & Festive Disco takes place on Friday, December 9 at Muff Community Park. Santa arrives at 6:30pm. Entrance 5 euro includes meet with Santa, gift and disco.

ILLIES

The Illies Christmas Market & Bazaar is on Sunday November 27 from 6pm at the Illies Community Centre.

