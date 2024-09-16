Christmas marketing cut will likely affect impact Derry & Strabane Council reps told

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 50% cut to the budget for marketing Derry & Strabane’s Christmas programme will limit impacts, local representatives have been told.

Despite some concerns from members, Derry City and Strabane District Council have approved this year’s Christmas events programme.

At the September Business and Culture Committee meeting, Head of Culture, Aeidin McCarter, outlined the programming and marketing plans for this year’s festive season, which begin with the Guildhall Craft Fair on November 22.

Ms McCarter confirmed that the Derry switch on event will be held on Friday, November 22, and will continue the Christmas procession format used in recent years as it “allowed the event to welcome more attendees and made for a more magical Christmas experience”.

The colourful Derry Christmas procession passes through the city centre. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2248GS - 03

Strabane’s switch on event will take place the following evening on Saturday, November 23, will include a main stage with local music, choral singing, animation and a street market, and will focus on “promoting local talent in music and the arts while integrating an evening shopping experience”.

Ms McCarter said the council’s marketing campaign will focus on the themes of ‘Gift / Shop Local’ and ‘Share Joy’, highlighting the vital role of supporting local businesses during the festive season, while calls will be made to event organisers, promoters and businesses to be included in the campaign.

She also noted that, due to the cut to the overall budget as part of the rates process there was a 50% reduction in the marketing budget for this year which will “no doubt have an impact on the profile of the event and overall Christmas promotion”.

SDLP councillor Rory Farrell noted that the closure of Foyle Street, to accommodate regeneration works, will impact the procession route.

The colourful Derry Christmas procession passes through the city centre. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2248GS - 07

“Last year the route included Foyle Street,” he added. “And the report says a new route is being devised, so have we any idea when that is going to be agreed?”

Ms McCarter said the council was hoping to agree the new route soon and will ‘happily share that detail with members as soon as it’s agreed’.

“But it will cover the majority of the city centre streets,” she said. “Obviously we have to make adjustments for Foyle Street, but it won’t detract from the overall experience.”

UUP Alderman Derek Hussey reminded members that Castlederg’s lights would be switched on on Friday, November 29, and noted the council's plans, cited within the report, to work with businesses throughout the entire district.

“When you say working in partnership with district -wide businesses, how far does that stretch and when will that engagement begin?” Alderman Hussey asked.

“I love the idea of the gift and shop local, but how local is local? Are we encouraging, for example, Newtownstewart or Donemana to become involved in that?”

Ms McCarter said any businesses throughout the district that wants to be included in the programme were welcome.

She concluded: “Obviously the dates here [in the report] relate specifically to those major events funded out of the core budget, but there are a number of other events funded by ourselves included in the programme.

“I would say [for] any groups that want to be included there's no issues, and we will be doing call-outs over the coming weeks to include those in the programme.”

Andrew Balfour,

Local Democracy Reporter.