Ciarsha's joy as brother Daryl thrives in new Derry home

Daryl McGinley is pictured with his sister Ciarsha who says having his own place has been “great for him”

“We never thought he’d get his own house” says Ciarsha McGinley, whose brother Daryl moved into his new Apex home in Clon Dara following an application made by his social worker. Daryl has ongoing mental health conditions and in recent years has struggled to settle in his family home and in residential care settings.

His sister, Ciarsha McGinley, explains: “Daryl has lived at home with my parents and has also been in and out of Lakeview Hospital in more recent years. No residential setting seemed to suit him, and we as a family were also struggling to cope. Daryl’s social worker had tried without success to get him a place in the private rented sector, but we always hit a roadblock when they learned about his disabilities.”

“He’s now been living in his own house for almost two years, with a team from Praxis Care providing him with 24/7 support. They kitted out the house with visual guides so he is aware of household dangers; and each day they prepare a visual ‘social story’ to help him understand what he should expect to do and who he should expect to see.”

Daryl McGinley enjoying his new home provided by Apex Housing Association

“The house is perfect. Over the years, we as a family have learned what works best for Daryl. A noisy environment with lots of clutter is not ideal, so it’s understandable why hospital or residential settings never worked for him.

"His new home is amazing. It’s in a quiet area just a stone’s throw away from my parents’ house and the décor inside is minimalist, which really helps calm his mind. Having his own place has been great for him; he’s so happy and chilled out and our family enjoy the time we spend with him more too.”

Donna Matthewson, Apex’s Director of Housing, commented: “We’re delighted to have been able to give Daryl a place to call his own; and an environment that seems to be working well for him and meeting his needs.

"With the increased demand for care and support delivered in the community, social housing providers can play an important role in making this a reality. Working collaboratively with the Western Trust we were able to ensure that Daryl’s needs remained the central consideration throughout the process.”

Ciarsha and Daryl.

“One of our core values as an organisation is to make a positive difference to people’s lives. We care about our tenants and this is a fantastic example of how our work, in collaboration with others, can change a person’s life for the better.”

For more information about Apex Housing Association, visit www.apex.org.uk or phone 028 7130 4800.