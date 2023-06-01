City of Derry Airport leadership meets with Ministers to discuss collaboration with the Irish Government

The purpose of the visit to the airport and meeting was to further discuss collaboration between the airport and the Irish Government and to discuss the importance of the airport for the North West City Region and for Donegal.

Commenting, Minister McConalogue said: "It was great to invite Minister Chambers to City of Derry Airport while he was in the North West recently and to meet with the airport team to discuss how the Irish Government and the airport can work closer together. The airport is a key piece of infrastructure for the North West."

Last month, The Irish Government was urged to invest in City of Derry Airport to improve connectivity between Derry and Donegal and Dublin.