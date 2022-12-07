News you can trust since 1772
Claudy road to be closed for nearly four months

A road near Claudy is to be closed for nearly four months to facilitate water rehabilitation works.

By Kevin Mullan
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The Teenaght Road (U1182) is to be closed under Article 7 of the Road Traffic Regulation (NI) Order 1997.

The road will be closed between Learmount Road and Clagan Road near Claudy in order to facilitate Watermain Rehab Frameworks.

The closure will take place from 8am on Monday, January 9, to 5pm on Sunday, March 26.

Vehicles requiring access to properties will be facilitated.