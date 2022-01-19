Colum Eastwood quizzes COP26 President Alok Sharma on climate change support for huge farming sector
Colum Eastwood has asked the President of COP26 Alok Sharma what support he will give the north's 'huge farming and agriculture sector' to help to get to net zero carbon emissions and prevent climate change escalating out of control.
The SDLP MP asked the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference and Cabinet Office minister about the potential for supports in the British House of Commons on Wednesday.
"The minister will be well aware that in NI there is a huge farming and agriculture sector. What funding will his government give to that sector to allow us to get to net zero in a much, much quicker way?" asked the Foyle MP.
Mr. Sharma replied: "The Department for Agriculture is doing an enormous amount in terms of tackling the issues around net zero. What I would say to him in terms of COP itself and the joint work we are doing across the world, there are a number of mechanisms we have put in place which we will be continuing this year, particularly when it comes to sustainable development."