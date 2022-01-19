Colum Eastwood quizzes COP26 President Alok Sharma on climate change support for huge farming sector

"The minister will be well aware that in NI there is a huge farming and agriculture sector. What funding will his government give to that sector to allow us to get to net zero in a much, much quicker way?" asked the Foyle MP.

Mr. Sharma replied: "The Department for Agriculture is doing an enormous amount in terms of tackling the issues around net zero. What I would say to him in terms of COP itself and the joint work we are doing across the world, there are a number of mechanisms we have put in place which we will be continuing this year, particularly when it comes to sustainable development."