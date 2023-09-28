Commercial salmon licence suspended for a year after man caught illegally fishing on Foyle
The incident occurred on June 30, 2022, when fishery protection officers on patrol witnessed a small white boat near the shore.
The officers investigated further and saw two men aboard pulling in an illegal net and subsequently attempting to re-launch the boat.
The officers quickly intervened, identifying themselves and requesting the fishermen come ashore.
The two men were advised of their rights and upon further inspection, a net of approximately 100 meters in length was confiscated.
On April 18, 2023 at Letterkenny Court, the elder of the two men pleaded guilty to three counts of illegal netting, and one of using a boat as an aid to the commission of an offence.
The Judge imposed a probation order against the man but ordered him to pay Loughs Agency costs of over €700, and to make a charitable donation of €350 to the RNLI.
The accused also held a commercial salmon fishing licence, and the Agency sought its suspension for one year. The Judge granted this request, suspending the licence for the entirety of 2024.
Loughs Agency enforces illegal fishing activity control on both sides of the border, ensuring fish populations and their habitats remain protected.
The Agency urged people to report illegal fishing activity through its WaterWatch tool: bit.ly/3T0CmCe or report it to Loughs Agency on its telephone number: +44 (0) 28 7134 2100.