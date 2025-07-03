Commissioning and snagging ongoing ahead of official opening of Daisyfield Community Sports Hub in the Brandywell area of Derry

By Kevin Mullan
Published 3rd Jul 2025, 10:48 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2025, 10:48 BST
The long-anticipated Daisyfield Community Sports Hub in the Brandywell will become operational in the near future, the Council has confirmed.

Discussions have been ongoing with the prospective users of the facility and the contractors ahead of the official opening.

A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council confirmed that over recent months commissioning and snagging has been ongoing with the main user groups and contractors with a view to the facility becoming operational in the near future.

"The Daisyield project will be an exciting and vibrant community hub boasting a new sports centre, changing pavilion and the refurbishment of the natural grass pitches, which will be an immense asset to the area,” the spokesperson said.

The Council has confirmed commissioning and snagging is ongoing ahead of the official opening of Daisyfield Community Sports Hub in the Brandywell area of Derry

The impressive new facility by the banks of the Foyle had originally been earmarked for an opening in the late spring.

McKelvey Construction Limited began work on the new sports centre in 2023.

Users will include Ballymoor FC, Oak Leaf Boxing Club and the Over the Hill Snooker Club.

