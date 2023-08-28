The HSE recently submitted planning applications to Donegal County Council for the properties, which will form part of the decongregation of the James Connolly Memorial (JCM) in Carndonagh as part of the National de-congregation plan.

A HSE spokesperson said: “As part of this decongregation plan Donegal Disability Services have been seeking suitable alternative accommodation to best meet the needs of the people currently residing within the JCM.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Due to the current housing crisis this could not be done within the current availability of housing in Donegal therefore Donegal Disability Services in conjunction with the estates department have located and secured greenfield sites for this purpose.

The James Connolly Memorial Unit in Carndonagh.

“A planning application has been submitted to Donegal County Council for the proposed development of a single storey community group home in Buncrana.

This proposed dwelling is approximately 270m2 and consists of four en-suite bedrooms, staff area, kitchen/dining, 2 sitting rooms, storage and garage. If planning is approved construction work will commence in December 2023 to build a home for four people with Intellectual Disabilities to transition from the JCM.

“A second planning application has been submitted to Donegal County Council for the demolition of an existing school building and the construction of a single storey community group home at the junction of Millbrae Avenue and Ballyloskey Road in Carndonagh. This proposed dwelling is approximately 335m2 and consists of 3 en-suite bedrooms, staff area, kitchen/dining, two sitting rooms, storage, one bed annex and garage.”