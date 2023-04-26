Sinn Féin Moor representative Aisling Hutton has called on Transport NI (formally Roads Service) to carry out the works as a matter of urgency,

She made the call after regular users of the crossings complained some of them were in a bad state.

Aisling Hutton said “For several years now we have been continually pushing a road safety campaign across the Moor Ward. Over the past few weeks, I have been contacted by a number of regular users of the pedestrian crossings at the bottom of Westland Street and the Flyover to say they are in a shabby state and need attention.

Eroded markings at one of the pedestrian crossings.

“I looked at this myself and much of black and white on the poles was badly worn away and the yellow flashing safety balls and road markings also looked to have suffered the effects of the weather.

"These very busy crossings are used by people going to and from the Long Tower Chapel, local schools and shops.

“It's important that Transport NI carry out an inspection of all these crossings in the area and see if they are up to standard.

“I feel the best way forward would be to have them completely modernised as a matter of urgency."

