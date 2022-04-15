Concern over safety issues at access to Culdaff beach

Concerns have been raised over access issues at Culdaff beach, with an Inishowen councillor claiming it is ‘only a matter of time before someone falls and splits themselves.’

Councillor Johnny McGuinness was speaking at this week’s Inishowen Municipal District meeting, at which he said that the arrival of lifeguards to the Blue Flag Beach is eagerly awaited, but added: ‘It would be terrible if people injure themselves before they can even get to the water.’

“The access to the beach is so dangerous I’m not sure we even need lifeguards.”

The 'dangerous' ramp at Culdaff beach.

Colr McGuinness said works need to be carried out to create a ‘safe passage’ from the car park at football pitch on to the beach where ‘the concrete slab has come away and there’s about a foot and a half of separation and gradient.’

“The gradient of that ramp has fallen to such a dangerous slope that it’s only a matter of time before someone falls and splits themselves. And at that point it doesn’t matter if the lifeguards are there. I cant emphasise enough how enraging this is and it has been going on for a number of months.

He continued: “Our blue flag beach is inaccessible from the car park at the football pitch .There’s damage to that ramp, which has resulted in an elderly lady falling over. Thankfully she didn’t hurt herself but again, it doesn’t matter if we have lifeguards if we cant get safely to the beach. That work needs to be carried out as a matter of urgency.”

Speaking to the Journal yesterday, Colr McGuinness said the issue could have been easily fixed had it been seen to earlier, but it is now a ‘recipe of disaster’ as it is unstable to walk on.

The boardwalk at the Blue Flag Culdaff beach.

“The ramp started to subside as the sand came away with the tide and it has become very dangerous.”

Colr McGuinness said there is also an issue with the boardwalk at the entrance to the beach from the play park side.