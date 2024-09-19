Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Derry Concern group were delighted with the success of the Concern Golf Classic run at City of Derry Golf Club on Sunday, September 15.

The beautiful autumn weather showed the course at its best. The event raised over £3,000. The Derry Concern Group wish to thank all those who helped to make the event a success.

Club captain Gerry Cunnigham commented before he began his own round: “As a golf club we are delighted to host this event for such a good cause.”

Lee Casey was the driving force, (excuse the pun), of the event. He wished to thank Sam Smallwood, the club professional who looked after the organization of the tournament on the day.

Gerry Cleary, Rory O'Hare, Arty O'Hara and Gerry Cunningham, Club Captain.

Thanks also go to the main sponsor Bradley’s Pharmacy and all the other sponsors who agreed to sponsor a hole: Springrowth Landscape and Garden Centre, Centra Link Service Station, Ballyarnett Tyres, Guildhall Taphouse Bar, City Hotel ,Reddins Coach Hire, McGreay and McCafferty Accountants, Derry Credit Union, Kingsbridge Private Hospital,EO.C Estate Agents, Todds Kia Campsie, Boots, AOH, Moore(NI), AutoSmart, Sandinos Bar, Gillen Fuels, EF McCambridge and Company, McKeone Solicitors, Advanced Care Services, Driftwood Canoe Club and Brendan Kearney Solicitors. The main prizes were sponsored by Total Golf Shop, City of Derry Golf Shop and Different Class Menswear.

Mick Conway, Derry Concern Group spokesman said: “I was delighted with the generosity of all those I approached to ask for sponsorship. They represented a wide spectrum of business and community interests in Derry: retail. transport, tourism, health, financial services and the law. They all seemed well aware of the difference between their working environment and the countries where Concern Worldwide operates. Concern helps in some of the poorest countries in the world.

"We all have our problems in the developed world but we do not have to deal with the circumstances people in the poorer part of the world face on a daily basis: terrible wars in Ukraine and Sudan, the complete breakdown of civil society in Haiti, climate change bringing drought to many African countries Somalia, Kenya and Malawi.

“To give just one example of the conditions in which Concern operates we can consider Afghanistan. Afghanistan is one of the most difficult countries in the world for aid agencies to operate. Cooperating with other agencies Concern has been working in Afghanistan for 26 years. During that time the country has been hit with a number of earthquakes. There was also an ongoing war only ending in 2021. After the American and other forces moved out, Afghanistan has all but disappeared from media attention. Unfortunately Afghanistan faces on ongoing crisis.

Hugh McGrath, Eamon Gibson and James Jackson.

"The long war has ruined the economy and cooperation with the new government is difficult.

"I recently saw a BBC report on the situation in the country. On a daily basis thousands of children are dying due to the lack of food. Concern’s main work is in supporting efforts to provide food security. Lack of food is an immediate problem but also has long -term consequences stunting individuals and the development of the country as a whole.

"The money raised at our golf tournament will help in Afghanistan and in the 25 other countries where Concern has an active presence.”

Readers can make a donation to Concern Worldwide at our bookshop in Ferryquay Street. They might also consider a longer- term commitment as a monthly direct debit or a donation in their will or a corporate donation. This can easily be done by contacting the Concern Worldwide website: [email protected]