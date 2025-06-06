Concerns over just 4 bilingual street signs last year in Derry City & Strabane District

Sinn Féin Derry City and Strabane councillor Fergal Leonard has voiced concern that only four bilingual street signs were installed in the city and district during the 2024/25 year.

At this month’s Governance and Strategic Planning Committee meeting members approved council’s Corporate Plan and the Improvement Plan for 2025/26, following a consultation process on council’s 2025/26 Improvement Objectives.

An accompanying Officers’ report highlighted several achievements of the 2024/25 Improvement Objectives, including consultation with 176 residents as part of four bilingual street name requests processed.

In response, councillor Leonard said: “Hopefully I’m reading it wrong. Does that mean that there were just four bilingual street names approved?”

The Guildhall in Derry.

A council representative confirmed that the figure was accurate.

Elected members were also told that an update report, providing more detail on the matter, will be brought before a future meeting of Derry City & Strabane District Council’s Environment and Regeneration Committee.

Andrew Balfour, Local Democracy Reporter.