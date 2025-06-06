Concerns over just 4 bilingual street signs last year in Derry City & Strabane District

By Andy Balfour
Published 6th Jun 2025, 10:54 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2025, 11:14 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Sinn Féin Derry City and Strabane councillor Fergal Leonard has voiced concern that only four bilingual street signs were installed in the city and district during the 2024/25 year.

At this month’s Governance and Strategic Planning Committee meeting members approved council’s Corporate Plan and the Improvement Plan for 2025/26, following a consultation process on council’s 2025/26 Improvement Objectives.

An accompanying Officers’ report highlighted several achievements of the 2024/25 Improvement Objectives, including consultation with 176 residents as part of four bilingual street name requests processed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In response, councillor Leonard said: “Hopefully I’m reading it wrong. Does that mean that there were just four bilingual street names approved?”

The Guildhall in Derry.The Guildhall in Derry.
The Guildhall in Derry.

A council representative confirmed that the figure was accurate.

Elected members were also told that an update report, providing more detail on the matter, will be brought before a future meeting of Derry City & Strabane District Council’s Environment and Regeneration Committee.

Andrew Balfour, Local Democracy Reporter.

Related topics:Derry CitySinn Fein

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice