Concerns raised that new funds for villages in 'Derry City' may not benefit district areas beyond

Derry City and Strabane District Council members have voiced concerns that a £20 million Government funding scheme will not benefit district areas beyond Derry City.

At a Governance and Strategic Planning Committee meeting, Strategic Business Manager, Rachel Craig, reminded members that during the Spring Budget the UK Chancellor announced funding for Derry through the ‘Long Term Plans for Towns’.

‘Long Term Plans for Towns’ is an ongoing investment package aimed to “regenerate over 55 towns in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland over the long term though the development of town plans”.

Ms Craig said: “The Department [for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities] has set out three policy areas or themes within which the funding can be used; safety and security, high streets, and regeneration, transport and connectivity.

UUP Alderman Derek Hussey.

“A ten-year long term plan and a three-year investment plan are due to be submitted by November this year, and it is envisaged that the capital and revenue funding will be released early in the 2025/2026 financial year.

“This equates to approximately £1.6 million for capital and £423,000 for revenue each year up to 2032.”

Ms Craig noted that the proposed funding area boundary maps would be issued by the Government “in due course”, with scope to make representations to alter these boundaries, but alterations should not reduce the size of the area or “extend the boundary to bring in separate population centres such as different towns”.

Chief Executive, John Kelpie, said the boundary issues was “not really an issue for us”, as the Government had determined that the fund was to benefit Derry City and they are “just finalising what they mean by that boundary”.

UUP Alderman Derek Hussey said it would be “very interesting to know what the boundaries are”.

He asked officers if the funding was applied for by the council and if the application was to fund Derry City only.

“I’m mindful of the second settlement in the district,” Alderman Hussey added. “And I’m wondering how the benefit can be exported to the rest of the district.”

Mr Kelpie said Officers only became aware of the fund during the budget statement, and the Government has been “clear” that the funding would be for Derry City rather than the entire district.

He added: “In terms of the boundaries, my understanding is that they are simply finalising how far exactly the city goes, so it’s not a question of encapsulating other settlements.”

SDLP councillor Brian Tierney welcomed the funding, but said it was “unfortunate that [councillors] don’t get to set the parameters of where that money can be spent”.

“But like all funding packages they have their terms and conditions and we unfortunately as a council have to go by those parameters,” Councillor Tierney concluded. “But this is something this city can really benefit from.”

