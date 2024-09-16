Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derry City and Strabane District Council members have voiced concern that some electoral areas are not included in the Executive Office’s (TEO) Good Relations Programme.

At a Health and Community Committee meeting on Thursday, members were asked to approve changes to the District Council Good Relations Programme (DCGRP), which is a joint initiative between TEO and local councils to support local solutions to good relations issues.

However, UUP Alderman Derek Hussey noted that a list of postcodes included as part of the Programme’s Anti-Prejudice Initiative for Post Primary Schools, which “explores good relations issues in an age appropriate, interactive and innovative way for young people”, did not include the BT81 postcode district where Castlederg High School is located.

Alderman Hussey also said that a similar initiative, aimed at primary schools, did not include the BT81 postcode and also didn’t include the BT78 district, which contains areas “Ardstraw through to Newtownstewart”.

UUP Alderman Derek Hussey.

Alderman Hussey added: “Indeed if we look through the entirety of the other programmes BT78 is not there anywhere, so is there an error in the printing or why has that entire area been left out?

“You will understand the concern in that area of the council not being covered within these programmes.”

Strategic Director, Barry O’Hagan, said he didn’t have the details to hand, but would find out the information and get back to members.

SDLP councillor Brian Tierney proposed deferring approval until a Full Council Meeting, and shared Alderman Hussey’s concerns that there could be a “large proportion of the council area which is being left out”.

He said: “I'm not sure exactly where BT78 or BT81 is, what schools they cover, or what the population of those areas are, but we're being asked to approve the changes to the plan.

“Barry just said that he hasn't got the information to provide us with certainty and we would be better leaving this until we find out if the council area as a whole being included in this process, so I suggest we hold off until Full Council to find out what the scenario is.”

Mr O'Hagan told members that he would retrieve the information "well in advance" of the Full Meeting.

He concluded: "Be assured that there's no area of council that's being left out around the plan and there will be a reason, I don't have the answer today as to what that is."

