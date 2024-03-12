Consultants told to progress to design stage of Ivy Mead flood alleviation scheme
The estate in the Altnagelvin area has been badly hit by flooding in the past.
During the disastrous floods of August 2017 flood waters rose to depths of 1.3m in some properties in Ivy Mead, a review by the Department of Infrastructure in 2018 found.
Foyle MLA Gary Middleton asked the Minister for Infrastructure John O’Dowd what progress has been made on a proposed flood alleviation scheme for the estate.“Development of potential flood alleviation proposals for Drumahoe remains ongoing. An economically viable scheme has been identified and consultants have been instructed to commence the design phase of this project.
"Progress to procurement will be dependent on proposals remaining viable and availability of capital funding,” Mr. O’Dowd replied.