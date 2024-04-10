Consultation on transport plan crucial to Buncrana Road widening to take place in May
The multi-million pound project to widen the A2 between Pennyburn and the border was paused last year to allow for the completion of the NWTP.
Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd said: “Major Road schemes are an important part of the work that is delivered by my Department as we seek to reduce journey times, increase reliability and improve road safety.
“Work on the A2 Buncrana Road scheme was paused through a decision taken under the NI (Executive Formation etc) Act 2022, to allow appropriate alignment with the emerging transport strategy and plans.
“Public engagement on the vision and objectives of the North West Transport Plan is scheduled for May 2024, with further full public consultation on the plan proposed after its publication, in winter 2024/25.”
He was responding to a query from Foyle MLA Mark H. Durkan.
