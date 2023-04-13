Donegal County Councillor Rena Donaghey asked if a sign could be erected at the beaches in both Buncrana and Lisfannon amid a number of complaints that walls and windows in nearby homes are being ‘destroyed’.

The Fianna Fail Councillor said: “A number of people in Buncrana are complaining and giving out about seagulls and I got the brunt of it on my own house as well on Saturday. There are so many seagulls about now and they are being fed along the beaches and shorefronts. Could we possibly get a sign up asking people not to feed them?”

Colr Donaghey also remarked that other areas, including big cities ‘in England and other places’ are ‘bringing in contraceptives’ for seagulls.

The public has been urged not to feed the seagulls in Buncrana and Lisfannon.

The revelation led to a few humorous quips in the council chamber during the discussion.

However, contraceptives for seagulls was also raised by councillors in Dublin last year, in a bid to reduce numbers and aggression, and the measure – in which contraceptives are put in the seagulls’ food – has also been discussed by councils in Scotland and elsewhere in Europe.

