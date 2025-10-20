Contractor appointed to deliver £1.4m Shared Island Unit-funded New Gate Apartments project in Derry’s Fountain Estate

A contractor has been appointed to deliver the £1,406,429 New Gate Apartments project in Derry’s Fountain Estate.

Two terrace houses adjacent to the New Gate Arts and Culture Centre at the corner of Hawkin Street and Kennedy Place, are to be converted into self-contained apartment blocks as part of the project.

The Irish Government’s Shared Island Unit is the majority funder, covering £1,125,000 of the costs. The Executive Office (TEO) is providing £281,429 through its Urban Villages programme.

Karen Phillips, Director of Environment and Regeneration at Derry City & Strabane District Council, said a contractor has now been appointed.

The New Gate Arts and Culture Centre at the corner of Hawkin Street and Kennedy Place

"This afternoon [October 15) we did actually appoint the contractor to proceed with this particular construction so hopefully we will see some movement on that in the next few weeks.

"It has certainly been complex getting it to this stage and it is great to see so we are delighted to have appointed the contractor,” she told a meeting of the Council Environment and Regeneration Committee.

New Gate Apartments is designed to service and sustain the centre’s work.

DC&SDC is acting as delivery agent in partnership with the North West Cultural Partnership (NWCP) and TEO.

DUP Alderman Julie Middleton said: “The DUP very much welcome this project which is so important in terms of long-term sustainability as well as New Gate's overall vision.”

New Gate Apartments is a sub-project of The Realm, part of the UV Capital Plan, which will see the development of a network of high quality hard and soft neighbourhood public realm improvements across the Fountain, Bogside and Bishop Street areas.