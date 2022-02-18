Contractor for £4.2m Daisyfield development expected in place by August

The funding was secured by the Council last year to progress with the Daisyfield Community Sports Hub redevelopment.

Councillor Logue said: “It’s great news that the tendering process for the main contractor for the redevelopment has commenced. The Council have said that it hopes to have a contractor appointed by August 2022 with work expected to begin shortly thereafter with an expected construction period of around 18 months.

“This will be welcome news for Ballymoor FC, Oak Leaf Boxing club, the Over the Hill Snooker Club and other users. We have campaigned with others for many years to see the redevelopment of the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, the Showgrounds, new play park and the Daisyfield. It is great to see this all coming to fruition. This is another piece of the overall jigsaw in plans for the area and I look forward to seeing it become a reality.”