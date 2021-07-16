Council and Version 1 showcasing Derry as premium remote working city and region

It's aimed at showcasing Derry, Tyrone and Donegal as a fantastic place to live in the new remote working era.

IT services company Version 1, which employs over 1,500 staff across the world, has already committed to bringing new roles to Derry.

The jobs on offer include traditional Software Development, Business Analysts and QA Consultants through to more senior roles in Cloud Computing, Data Science and Delivery Practice Leads.

Derry is being promoted as a premium remote working area.

Alderman Graham Warke, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, said: "It is fantastic to see Version 1 bringing these opportunities to the North West which we already know is an area full of potential and talented individuals.

"The COVID-19 pandemic proved that highly skilled jobs do not need to be in one fixed city, with so many successfully carrying out their work from home. If more companies decide to follow in Version 1's footsteps, we will be in a position to keep more of our talent pool here while also creating an attractive location for others to live and work in the North West."

The company has also been named a 'Great Place to Work' in both the UK and Ireland, ranking 16th in the UK last year and 9th in Ireland.

Scott Mitchell, Delivery Manager at Version 1, said: "Having started working for Version 1 in Belfast over three years ago, my family and I decided to move back to Derry during lockdown. The company fully supported this decision and provided project work and equipment to make the move as straightforward as possible.

"The work life balance is fantastic. I can spend time with the kids, walk the dogs, and find time to relax, all while doing my job to the best of my ability in a comfortable environment. It's fantastic to see Version 1 giving many more talented people in the North West the opportunity to secure highly skilled work while remaining at home."

Rosalind Young, Investment Manager, Derry City and Strabane District Council, said: "The Derry and Strabane area is a first-class place to work remotely for a number of reasons, including the exceptional broadband on offer. Additionally, salaries go that bit further thanks to the general cost of living, and the ease of access to green spaces contributes positively to our wellbeing.

"The city region is experiencing exciting developments in recent times. We are witnessing a huge growth in ICT and FinTech, which is a vote of confidence in the talent of our local workforce and our capabilities.

"There are lots of opportunities for a fantastic career here, so hopefully we see a substantial number of talented individuals electing to fulfil their professional ambitions in the North West."