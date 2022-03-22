Council issues update on impact of strike action on services
Derry City and Strabane District Council has issued an update on the impact of strike action on council services
The council said that strike action by members of UNITE Union from yesterday, Monday, 21 March 2022 to Sunday, 27 March 2022 inclusive, is having a considerable impact on Council services this week.
A spokesperson said: “Council fully respects the right of staff to take industrial action following an official ballot and to date we are experiencing considerable disruption to a number of services such as refuse collection, street cleansing, recycling centres and a number of other services. The level of impact will be variable across all services and is subject to change as the week progresses.”
Please note details for today Tuesday 22 March as follows
REFUSE COLLECTION
Refuse collections across the Council area are severely impacted. All routine Blue bin and Brown bin collection services will not operate this week. It is therefore advised that members of the public DO NOT put their bins out for collection during this period. It is hoped Black Bin services will commence as normal on 28 March with the Blue and Brown bin collections recommencing the following week 04 April.
RECYCLING CENTRES
The following centres are CLOSED
Pennyburn Recycling Centre
Glendermott Road Recycling Centre
Strahans Road Recycling Centre
Strathfoyle Recycling Centre
Eglinton Recycling Centre
Claudy Recycling Centre
Park Recycling Centre
Donemana Recycling Centre
Plumbridge Recycling Centre
Newtownstewart Recycling Centre
Spamont and Castlederg temporary facility
BULKY WASTE SERVICE
Council’s free bulky waste service will not be available this week.
STREET CLEANSING SERVICES.
Street Cleansing services are severely impacted however there are skeleton services operating in Derry city centre and Strabane town centre.
WASTE ENFORCEMENT SERVICES
Please note that waste enforcement services will be fully operational with teams working as normal during this period.
PUBLIC PARKS AND PLAY AREAS
Council owned public parks and play areas that are gated are impacted with many remaining closed this week.
LEISURE SERVICES
The strike action is having a variable impact across all leisure centres and facilities in the Council area. Swimming pools at all leisure sites are closed with no access to swimming lessons and school swimming sessions. Where possible, gym classes and main hall activities will continue however the level of services will vary and there is a possibility that there could be reduced opening hours at some centres.
Derg Valley
Tuesday 22 March
Please note the centre is OPEN with RESTRICTED HOURS from 5pm to 10pm today. The situation will be reviewed on a daily basis to take into account impact of strike action.
Melvin SC
Tuesday 22 March
Please note the centre is OPEN for normal activities however the situation will be reviewed on a daily basis to take into account impact of strike action.
Foyle Arena
The gym and climbing wall are open, fitness classes are running and hall bookings are available on application. No inductions or one to one sessions. The swimming pool, health suite and pitches are closed.
Brooke Park LC
The centre is CLOSED on Tuesday 22 March.
Riversdale LC,
The centre is CLOSED today Tuesday 22 March
Templemore SC
The centre is CLOSED today Tuesday 22 March
Bishop’s Field
The facility is CLOSED today Tuesday, 22 March
COMMUNITY CENTRES
Council run community centres are operating as normal today Tuesday 22 March.
PITCH BOOKINGS
Pitch bookings are cancelled and Council owned pitches are closed.
CEMETERIES
Council has engaged with the Union to successfully secure an exemption for essential services such as burials at the Cemeteries. Please note there will be limited grass cutting and grounds maintenance works at the cemeteries as a result of the strike.
REGISTAR’S OFFICE
Councol has engaged with the Union to successfully secure an exemption for the Registration of Births, Deaths and Marriages services. These services will operate as normal. To contact the registration department please email – [email protected] For urgent enquiries please telephone 02871 253253 and ask for the Registry Office. To view all the details relating to the changes to services and to access the relevant online forms please visit www.derrystrabane.com/district-registration
CIVIC OFFICES
The public are advised that the civic offices at Strand Road Derry and Derry Road Strabane remain open to the public and Council can be contacted directly at 028 71 253253.
MUSEUM AND VISITOR SERVICES
Council’s Museums and Visitor Services at the Guildhall and Tower Museum, Derry and Alley Theatre, Strabane are operating as normal.
GENERAL STRIKE INFORMATION
All information is updated on the website at https://www.derrystrabane.com/Strike-Action and communicated regularly via the Councils social media channels.