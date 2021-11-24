Council to be asked to back Strathfoyle country park and greenway hub

Sinn Féin Councillor Paul Fleming told the ‘Journal’ a cross-partisan motion will be table at the monthly Full Council meeting on Thursday.

“I am delighted to be bringing forward a joint motion along with colleagues from the Alliance party and the SDLP seeking council support for this initiative. We will be asking Council to support the vision for Enagh Country Park and for the development of a new ‘Rural Greenway Hub’ at the site of ‘Auld School Site’ on Temple Road,” he said.

Colr. Fleming said the move would complement the city’s greenway infrastructure.

“The Strathfoyle Greenway continues to progress and will provide a cycle and walking link to the rest of the city so this development will obviously build on that and provide a vital community resource.