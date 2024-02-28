News you can trust since 1772

‘Creggan reservoir agreement can unlock progress on key infrastructure projects’ says Delargy

An agreement between Creggan Country Park and Derry City & Strabane District Council for the local authority to take over management of the former reservoir works can unlock major infrastructure projects in the city, Sinn Féin MLA Padraig Delargy has said.
By Staff Reporter
Published 28th Feb 2024, 14:49 GMT
Updated 28th Feb 2024, 14:49 GMT
The Foyle MLA said it would remove planning blockages for key developments on the west bank.

He commented: “After several years of intensive engagement between Sinn Féin, council and the Creggan Country Park, I am delighted that the two parties have agreed these new lease arrangements.

“The lack of a statutory manager for the former reservoir infrastructure meant that the Rivers Agency were objecting to planning permission for a number of key projects such as a new community centre for the Glen, the expansion of the Magee campus, new builds at the Fort George site and applications for new housing developments on the Strand Road.

“This agreement resolves that issue.”

