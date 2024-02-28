‘Creggan reservoir agreement can unlock progress on key infrastructure projects’ says Delargy
The Foyle MLA said it would remove planning blockages for key developments on the west bank.
He commented: “After several years of intensive engagement between Sinn Féin, council and the Creggan Country Park, I am delighted that the two parties have agreed these new lease arrangements.
“The lack of a statutory manager for the former reservoir infrastructure meant that the Rivers Agency were objecting to planning permission for a number of key projects such as a new community centre for the Glen, the expansion of the Magee campus, new builds at the Fort George site and applications for new housing developments on the Strand Road.
“This agreement resolves that issue.”