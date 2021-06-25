Darren Guy nominates himself to Derry bonfire group in UUP u-turn

Darren Guy

The Bonfire Working Group was set up with the purpose of having councillors representing all political parties working collaboratively towards addressing the issues around bonfires whilst showing respect for cultural traditions, respect for the law, and respect for each other.

Nominating himself, Alderman Guy said: “There’s no doubt there’s a few issues which need to be addressed, but after speaking to grassroots representatives from various bonfire groups who are still not willing to engage with the working group, we agreed it was better that I provided representation for them on the working group.”

SDLP Councillor Brian Tierney welcomed the news saying: “I welcome the fact that the Ulster Unionist Party have nominated someone onto the Bonfire Working Group and I think it is a positive step forward and hopefully the DUP will follow suit and nominate someone as well.

“We do need input from the wider unionist community right across this City and District in relation to issues that will crop up no doubt over the summer.”

Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy echoed Councillor Tierney’s comments on Alderman Guy’s decision describing it as a ‘great job’.

“I have a number of meetings this week with regards to the Bonfire Working group and there is significant work to do so I welcome the fact that the Ulster Unionist Party has come on board.”

Alliance Councillor Rachael Ferguson added; “We had a very honest conversation where Alderman Guy has taken leadership in working with the Bonfire Working Group and the grass levels to express their frustration and with him now on the Working group we can adapt and evolve so that it does cover any issues that are highlighted.